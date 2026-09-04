Khushi Kapoor buys ₹63L flat in Bandra West

For the unversed, the ready reckoner value (RR value) is the government-set minimum property value used to calculate stamp duty and registration charges.

The property's RR value was ₹59.19 lakh, making the ₹63 lakh sale price about 6.4% higher.

The ₹63 lakh sale price works out to ₹35,000 per sq ft based on the 180 sq ft carpet area, and ₹29,167 per sq ft based on the 216 sq ft built-up area.