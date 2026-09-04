Khushi Kapoor buys ₹63L flat in Bandra West
What's the story
Actor Khushi Kapoor has purchased a compact 1 RK residential property in Mumbai's Bandra West for ₹63L, as per property registration details from real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix. The apartment has a carpet area of around 180 sq ft and a built-up area of about 216 sq ft. The deal was executed and registered on Tuesday, September 1.
Valuation insights
Transaction details and ready reckoner value
For the unversed, the ready reckoner value (RR value) is the government-set minimum property value used to calculate stamp duty and registration charges.
The property's RR value was ₹59.19 lakh, making the ₹63 lakh sale price about 6.4% higher.
The ₹63 lakh sale price works out to ₹35,000 per sq ft based on the 180 sq ft carpet area, and ₹29,167 per sq ft based on the 216 sq ft built-up area.
Cost breakdown
Stamp duty and registration fees
The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹3.15L, equivalent to 5% of the ₹63L consideration.
A further ₹30,000 was paid as registration fee, while document handling charges amounted to ₹1,400.
This brings the total recorded outgo, including purchase consideration, to around ₹66.46L before accounting for any other expenses not mentioned in the registration documents.