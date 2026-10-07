Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra announce second pregnancy!
What's the story
Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on social media on Wednesday with an adorable picture of their daughter, Saraayah, holding a tiny white sock, with her little hand supported by the couple's. The announcement has been met with widespread joy and congratulatory messages.
Announcement
'Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all'
In the cute photograph, Saraayah's little hand can be seen holding a small white sock, as it rests on Malhotra and Advani's hands.
The caption read, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."
Within an hour, the post grossed over 3,77,000 likes on Instagram.
Relationship timeline
The couple welcomed their 1st child in July 2025
Advani and Malhotra reportedly fell in love while filming their 2021 movie Shershaah.
The couple kept their relationship largely under wraps until they got married in a private ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, on February 7, 2023.
They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah, in July 2025.
Motherhood journey
Advani once described herself as 'more of a tigress'
In an episode of Raj Shamani's podcast, Advani spoke about how motherhood has changed her. She said she feels like a "completely different person" since becoming a mother.
In another interview, she described herself as "more of a tigress" after embracing motherhood. Looks like she would get to experience the same joy once more.
Congratulations to the family!