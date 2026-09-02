Kichcha Sudeepa birthday special: 'Devaraaya,' 'Billa Ranga Baasha' looks out

Sudeepa is also busy with Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood, a futuristic action film set in 2209. The film is a reunion with director Anup Bhandari after Vikrant Rona and is expected to release later this year.

A cool poster for the same was also released on Wednesday.

In addition to his film commitments, Sudeepa will be returning to television with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 on Sunday.