Kichcha Sudeepa birthday special: 'Devaraaya,' 'Billa Ranga Baasha' looks out
What's the story
Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa is celebrating his 55th birthday on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, he has announced a new film titled Devaraaya. The project is a joint venture between his production company Supriyanvi Picture Studio, headed by Priya Sudeep, and Telugu production house People Media Factory. His new look from the film was also dropped alongside an animated teaser.
Upcoming projects
Sudeepa's busy schedule
Sudeepa is also busy with Billa Ranga Baasha: First Blood, a futuristic action film set in 2209. The film is a reunion with director Anup Bhandari after Vikrant Rona and is expected to release later this year.
A cool poster for the same was also released on Wednesday.
In addition to his film commitments, Sudeepa will be returning to television with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 on Sunday.
Fan interaction
Why Sudeepa is not celebrating his birthday this year
On his special day, Sudeepa also penned a heartfelt note for his fans.
He revealed that he has "strong and personal reasons" for not celebrating his birthday with them at home this year.
He urged fans to celebrate in their respective towns instead of gathering outside his residence.
Despite the change in plans, Sudeepa reassured fans that their bond would remain unchanged.