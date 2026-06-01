MIA sues Kid Cudi for $2.8M over tour removal

Singer MIA has filed a lawsuit against rapper Kid Cudi , seeking $2.8 million in damages after she was removed from his Rebel Ragers Tour for allegedly making "offensive remarks" during her opening performance. The legal action was announced by the artist's team, who accused Cudi of attempting to suppress "artistic expression and speech" on his tour.

Legal details 'Desperate attempt to sell tickets' The lawsuit alleges that Cudi's actions were a "desperate attempt to sell tickets for his tour that was drastically underselling." The $2.8 million figure is based on a "guarantee" between the Rebel Rangers Tour promoter Live Nation and MIA, which her lawyers claim was agreed upon regardless of her on-stage comments. They also allege Cudi directed Live Nation to terminate MIA's contract and falsely portrayed himself as an "aggrieved headliner forced to protect his fans."

Allegations MIA was 'contractually allowed to say whatever she wanted' The lawsuit, obtained by Variety, states that Cudi's "false allegations have fueled a misguided, hive-minded pile-on based on a deliberate misrepresentation of (MIA's) words." It also emphasizes that she was "contractually allowed to say whatever she wanted on stage." "M.I.A. now holds Kid Cudi accountable for his bad faith destruction of her contractual rights, business opportunities, and reputation."

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Tour update The feud between Cudi and MIA Cudi announced on Instagram on May 4 that MIA was no longer part of the Rebel Ragers Tour. He expressed disappointment over her "rants" upsetting fans, stating he wouldn't have anyone making offensive remarks that upset his fanbase. In response, MIA defended herself on X (formerly Twitter), asserting she had written songs like Illygal and Borders before immigrant rights became popular topics in music. So, what had MIA said exactly?

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