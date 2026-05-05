Kid Cudi removes MIA from tour: Here's what happened

Rapper Kid Cudi has removed MIA from his Rebel Ragers Tour after her controversial onstage rant in Dallas on May 2. The British-Sri Lankan rapper was booed by the audience for making political comments and discussing her immigration status. In response to fan complaints, Cudi announced her removal on Instagram Stories, stating he had previously informed his management about not wanting "anything offensive" at his shows.

Fan complaints 'I won't have someone on my tour making offensive remarks' Cudi wrote, "After the last couple shows, I've been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants." "This, to me, is very disappointing, and I won't have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager." The Rebel Ragers Tour started on April 28 in Phoenix and will cover over 30 North American cities.

Artist's response MIA defended herself online Following her removal from Cudi's tour, MIA took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend herself. She wrote, "I WROTE 'ILLYGAL' ON THE MAYA LP A SONG FROM 2010. I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING I'M ILLYGAL, AND I SAID MY TEAM HASN'T GOTTEN VISAS YET (sic)." "THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING 'FU&% THE LAW,' WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F@%& IT."

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Twitter Post See MIA's post here I WROTE ILLYGAL ON THE MAYA LP A SONG FROM 2010.

I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING I'M ILLYGAL, AND I SAID MY TEAM HASN'T GOTTEN VISAS YET. THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING "FU&% THE LAW", WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F@%& IT.



DO… https://t.co/3xZk2OTBMb — M.I.A. ⊕ II II II (@MIAuniverse) May 4, 2026

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