Kidman posts 'Practical Magic 2' BTS with Bullock, King, Williams

The BTS shots show the cast floating mid-air in long dresses with blue screens in the background, plus classic witchy props like potions, books, a black cat, and that iconic Victorian house.

Kidman and Bullock return as the Owens sisters alongside their quirky aunts (Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest), while newcomers Xolo Mariduena and Solly McLeod join the magical chaos.

Fans have been waiting since 2024 for this sequel: now it's finally happening!