Kidman posts 'Practical Magic 2' BTS with Bullock, King, Williams
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman just dropped some behind-the-scenes photos from Practical Magic 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 cult favorite.
The movie is set for release on September 11, 2026, and her Instagram post features co-stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, and Maisie Williams having fun on set.
Cast floats amid witchy props
The BTS shots show the cast floating mid-air in long dresses with blue screens in the background, plus classic witchy props like potions, books, a black cat, and that iconic Victorian house.
Kidman and Bullock return as the Owens sisters alongside their quirky aunts (Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest), while newcomers Xolo Mariduena and Solly McLeod join the magical chaos.
Fans have been waiting since 2024 for this sequel: now it's finally happening!