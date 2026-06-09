Kidman shares natural curls, posts 'Weekend vibes' from horse farm
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman just gave Instagram a peek at her natural curls while spending a relaxed weekend at a horse farm.
The 58-year-old actress kept it casual in jeans, sneakers, and a comfy shirt, captioning the post with "Weekend vibes ."
Fans praise Kidman's curly personal style
Kidman's followers flooded the comments with praise: one said, "I love her natural curls," and a third commenter admitted, "I didn't know your hair was curly!"
Even though she usually goes for straight styles on the red carpet, Nicole's curly look has become her go-to for personal moments and fans are definitely here for it.