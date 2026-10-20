Kidman-Urban lands 1st Vogue cover for November 2026 in Germany
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 18-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, just landed her first Vogue cover for the November 2026 issue in Germany.
She's pictured in a Louis Vuitton look, sitting in a grassy field, a big milestone after starting her modeling career at 16 on her mom's advice to wait until she was older.
Kidman-Urban dreams filmmaking, says she's grateful
Sunday Rose has quickly caught the fashion world's eye, walking for Miu Miu at 16 and starring in campaigns for Dior and Calvin Klein.
She started out by borrowing clothes from her mom's closet and now dreams of filmmaking too, inspired by time spent on the film set.
Despite her famous family, she told Vogue Germany she works hard to stay humble: "I'm very aware that I'm given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I'm truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them."