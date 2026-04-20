Kidman wants to become death doula after mother's 2024 death
Entertainment
Nicole Kidman just shared that she wants to become a "death doula": someone who helps people and their families through the final stages of life with emotional and practical support.
She opened up about this at a HISTORYTalks event, saying the idea became important to her after losing her mother in 2024.
Kidman remains committed despite mixed reactions
Kidman, now 58, feels she's naturally suited for the role, explaining that death doulas are there to be "being present, impartial" for everyone involved.
Her own experience feeling isolated during her mother's last days made her realize how meaningful comfort and care can be at the end of life.
Even with mixed reactions from others, she's committed to making a positive difference in this way.