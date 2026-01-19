Kiefer Sutherland arrested after alleged Uber driver assault in LA

What went down and what's next

After the refusals, Sutherland allegedly threatened the driver and punched him several times, even trying to choke him.

Witnesses said he seemed under the influence.

The driver managed to escape and called 911. He requested a translator when police arrived—luckily, he wasn't seriously hurt.

Police arrested Sutherland on suspicion of making felony criminal threats; he was booked and released on $50,000 bail.

Official charges are expected before his court date on February 2, 2026.