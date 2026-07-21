Kiko Milano says Love Fusion gave Ciccone World Cup glow

Her lashes popped with Maxi Mod Volume and Definition Mascara ($18), and she got that fresh blush using Velvet Touch Creamy Stick Blush ($13).

For lips, she layered lipstick and gloss with Kissable Lip Volume Plumping Lip Cream ($12) for extra hydration and fullness, no sting involved.

The real fan favorite? The 3D Hydra Lip Gloss ($14), which has racked up over 20,000 five-star reviews.

You can grab all these at Macy's or Amazon if you want to channel some Madonna-level glam yourself.