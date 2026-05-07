Kilcher sues Cameron and 'Avatar' team over Neytiri likeness

Kilcher seeks damages profits and acknowledgment

Kilcher realized her likeness was used after seeing an old interview where Cameron called her photo the "actual source" for Neytiri.

She also remembers Cameron giving her a signed drawing of Neytiri in 2010, crediting her as inspiration.

Now, Kilcher is asking for damages, profits from Avatar, and public acknowledgment, calling the use of her image exploitative as the franchise has become a massive hit since 2009.