Kilcher sues Cameron and 'Avatar' team over Neytiri likeness
Entertainment
Q'orianka Kilcher, known for her role as Pocahontas in The New World, is taking James Cameron and the Avatar team to court.
She says they used her facial features from a photograph of her from The New World to design Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana) without asking.
The lawsuit also names Disney and Lightstorm Entertainment.
Kilcher seeks damages profits and acknowledgment
Kilcher realized her likeness was used after seeing an old interview where Cameron called her photo the "actual source" for Neytiri.
She also remembers Cameron giving her a signed drawing of Neytiri in 2010, crediting her as inspiration.
Now, Kilcher is asking for damages, profits from Avatar, and public acknowledgment, calling the use of her image exploitative as the franchise has become a massive hit since 2009.