Lakshya to reprise his role in 'Kill' sequel: Report 

The highly acclaimed and action-packed Bollywood film Kill is set to return with a sequel, titled Kill 2. The lead actor from the first film, Lakshya, will reprise his role as NSG commando Amrit Rathod, reported Variety India. However, Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who directed the original movie, will not be returning for the sequel due to prior commitments.

Sequel details What to expect from 'Kill 2' Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment have finalized the story for Kill 2, with pre-production set to begin in September. The sequel will reportedly follow the narrative style of the Extraction franchise, placing Lakshya's character in a new setting and timeline while maintaining the original film's raw and authentic intensity. The film promises another high-octane action spectacle centered on an NSG commando battling a formidable gang of adversaries.

Actor's schedule Lakshya's upcoming projects Lakshya is reportedly set to undergo rigorous physical training to learn new fighting techniques for Kill 2, which is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026. The actor is currently shooting for Raj Mehta's romantic revenge drama Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. He will then move on to Dostana 2 before starting work on the Kill sequel.

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