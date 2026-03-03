'Killadi Jodis': Chopper jump challenge, Yogesh's injury, and more
Entertainment
The latest "Killadi Jodis" promo teases an action-packed rescue challenge where contestants leap from a helicopter—definitely not your average reality show task.
Yogesh and Myna Nandhini grab the spotlight with some impressive teamwork, but things get tense when Yogesh is injured mid-task.
Injury, concern, and daredevilry
Even after getting hurt, Yogesh pushes through to finish the challenge, earning respect from judges and fellow contestants. Nandhini's concern for him highlights their close bond.
The episode also features women contestants like Myna Nandhini, Chandhini Prakash, Aishwarya, and Sankavi taking on the daring chopper jump with their partners.
The promo keeps who actually wins under wraps—so viewers will have to tune in to see how it all ends.