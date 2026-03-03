'Killadi Jodis': Chopper jump challenge, Yogesh's injury, and more

Injury, concern, and daredevilry

Even after getting hurt, Yogesh pushes through to finish the challenge, earning respect from judges and fellow contestants. Nandhini's concern for him highlights their close bond.

The episode also features women contestants like Myna Nandhini, Chandhini Prakash, Aishwarya, and Sankavi taking on the daring chopper jump with their partners.

The promo keeps who actually wins under wraps—so viewers will have to tune in to see how it all ends.