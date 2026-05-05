Kardashian's Met Gala look was finished in an auto shop

Kim Kardashian 's 2026 Met Gala look was a mix of modern design, vintage art, and an unusual stop at an auto body shop. The reality star teamed up with creative director Nadia Lee Cohen and British pop artist Allen Jones to bring the theme "Fashion Is Art" to life in a literal, striking way. The centerpiece of her look was a striking tangerine fiberglass or sculpted bronze high-neck breastplate made from a cast originally created by Jones in the 1960s.

International effort The final fitting for Kardashian's look took place in NYC Kardashian's final fitting for the 2026 Met Gala was held in New York, just two days before she walked the red carpet. British Vogue revealed she jokingly greeted Jones with, "Welcome to my world! I don't travel without 30 cameras." The process of creating her look took around three weeks, from sourcing the fiberglass to completing the paintwork at an auto body shop.

Unique choice Kardashian opted not to use her own body for mold Interestingly, Kardashian chose not to use her own body for the mold of her breastplate. She explained, "I wanted something original, I didn't want to cast my own body." The original full-length cast was later reworked into a more wearable bodysuit for better movement. To complement the sculptural top, she worked with artisans Keir Malem and Patrick Whitaker of Whitaker Malem, who designed a leather skirt.

Advertisement