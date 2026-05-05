Kardashian's Met Gala look was finished in an auto shop
What's the story
Kim Kardashian's 2026 Met Gala look was a mix of modern design, vintage art, and an unusual stop at an auto body shop. The reality star teamed up with creative director Nadia Lee Cohen and British pop artist Allen Jones to bring the theme "Fashion Is Art" to life in a literal, striking way. The centerpiece of her look was a striking tangerine fiberglass or sculpted bronze high-neck breastplate made from a cast originally created by Jones in the 1960s.
International effort
The final fitting for Kardashian's look took place in NYC
Kardashian's final fitting for the 2026 Met Gala was held in New York, just two days before she walked the red carpet. British Vogue revealed she jokingly greeted Jones with, "Welcome to my world! I don't travel without 30 cameras." The process of creating her look took around three weeks, from sourcing the fiberglass to completing the paintwork at an auto body shop.
Unique choice
Kardashian opted not to use her own body for mold
Interestingly, Kardashian chose not to use her own body for the mold of her breastplate. She explained, "I wanted something original, I didn't want to cast my own body." The original full-length cast was later reworked into a more wearable bodysuit for better movement. To complement the sculptural top, she worked with artisans Keir Malem and Patrick Whitaker of Whitaker Malem, who designed a leather skirt.
Artistic influence
Her look was also inspired by artist Jones's paintings
Kardashian's final design was also inspired by Jones's Maitresse paintings, made between 1975 and 2015. The look drew on a 1960s model-inspired concept that shaped the overall styling. On the night of the event, Kardashian made a solo red carpet appearance while her partner Lewis Hamilton arrived separately. They had been at the center of dating rumors earlier in the year.