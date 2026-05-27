Kim Se-ui arrested over AI faked voice and manipulated texts
Entertainment
Kim Se-ui has been arrested for allegedly using AI to fake one voice recording and manipulated text-message screenshots, spreading false claims that actor Kim Soo-hyun dated the late Kim Sae-ron when she was still a minor.
These rumors reached nearly a million subscribers and seriously hurt Kim Soo-hyun's reputation.
Kim Soo-hyun's agency confirms false claims
Kim Soo-hyun publicly denied the accusations last year, saying his relationship with Sae-ron only began after she became an adult.
On May 27, 2026, his agency confirmed that the investigation found all the claims were false and thanked fans for their support.
Despite this, Kim Se-ui denies any wrongdoing and is threatening legal action against investigators.