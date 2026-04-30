Kimmel faces backlash for 'expectant widow' joke about Trump
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is under fire for joking that Melania Trump looked like "a glow like an expectant widow" during Kimmel's Thursday, April 23 "alternative" White House Correspondents' Dinner segment on his show.
The comment sparked strong reactions: Melania called out ABC for what she described as "hateful and violent rhetoric," while Donald Trump asked on Truth Social when ABC would fire Jimmy Kimmel, calling Kimmel "seriously unfunny."
Kimmel defends joke, cites age gap
Kimmel addressed the criticism on his show, saying he meant the joke to be lighthearted and just highlight the couple's age gap: "obviously a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together," and that it was "a very light roast joke" about his age and hers.
He even joked that maybe his comments brought the Trumps closer together.
Notably, this isn't Kimmel's first brush with controversy: his show was briefly suspended in 2025 after remarks about Charlie Kirk drew Federal Communications Commission attention.
Still, he continues with his signature style of poking fun at public figures.