'King' schedule also contributed to Deepika's exit from 'Kalki 2'?

Scheduling conflicts 'Constant delays required Deepika to reshuffle her projects' A source close to the film revealed to Mid-Day that Kalki 2 was originally set to begin production in May 2025. However, due to Prabhas's commitments to Fauji, the shoot was delayed. "The constant delays required Deepika to reshuffle her projects," added the source. "Finally, when the latest set of dates was asked for Kalki 2, it was clashing with King."

Star loyalty 'No way she would not feature in SRK's film' The source further emphasized the importance of Padukone's relationship with Khan. "Deepika has done five films with Shah Rukh and shares a deep friendship with the superstar. There was no way she would not feature in his film." The insider also criticized the tone of Vyjayanthi Movies's statement about Padukone's exit, suggesting it was an attempt to undermine her when they couldn't meet the agreed timeline.

Fee dispute Producers felt Padukone's new ask was unjustified Meanwhile, another source revealed that talks for Kalki 2 had started declining in the past three months after the shoot didn't start as scheduled. "Each star's fee for the sequel was agreed right when the first film was signed. The producers felt that Deepika's new ask for a fee hike was unjustified." "She wanted a 30% hike plus back-end profits, five hours of shoot per day, conveyance and luxury hotel accommodation for her 26-person entourage."