SRK's 'King' budget hits ₹450cr; becomes his most expensive film
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is reportedly set to become the most expensive project of his career, with a budget of around ₹450 crore. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been in production since May 2025 and is expected to wrap up by August 2026. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "King started off as an action thriller, but the ambition of SRK and Sid have made it a tentpole action thriller."
Budget breakdown
Audience will get a 'new Shah Rukh Khan experience'
The reported budget of King does not include Khan's acting fees or print and publicity costs. The source added, "All the money spent is to ensure an uncompromised cinematic experience to the audience." "You will see every penny spent by the makers on the screen, as it's a new Shah Rukh Khan experience."
Record-breaking expenditure
'King' surpasses 'Jawan's budget
With a budget of around ₹450 crore, King has surpassed Khan's previous record-holder, Jawan, which was made on a budget of approximately ₹300 crore. This new project also exceeds the budget of Pathaan, which was around ₹250 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film has been shot extensively across the globe for over 150 days with some of the biggest stunt teams in the world.