'King' is currently in production

SRK's 'King' budget hits ₹450cr; becomes his most expensive film

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:55 pm Jul 08, 202604:55 pm

What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is reportedly set to become the most expensive project of his career, with a budget of around ₹450 crore. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been in production since May 2025 and is expected to wrap up by August 2026. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "King started off as an action thriller, but the ambition of SRK and Sid have made it a tentpole action thriller."