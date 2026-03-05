'King' cast is stacked: Saurabh Shukla confirms his role Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Saurabh Shukla just confirmed he's part of Siddharth Anand's much-hyped movie King, calling it "the most awaited film" and joking that "definitely more than half of the industry is in it." He added, "I'm glad that I'm part of that."

The cast is stacked—Shah Rukh Khan leads alongside Suhana Khan (making her big-screen debut), Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and more.

King drops December 24, 2026.