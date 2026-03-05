'King' cast is stacked: Saurabh Shukla confirms his role
Saurabh Shukla just confirmed he's part of Siddharth Anand's much-hyped movie King, calling it "the most awaited film" and joking that "definitely more than half of the industry is in it." He added, "I'm glad that I'm part of that."
The cast is stacked—Shah Rukh Khan leads alongside Suhana Khan (making her big-screen debut), Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and more.
King drops December 24, 2026.
SRK, Deepika, and Anand reunite after 'Pathaan'
This isn't just another star-packed movie—it reunites Shah Rukh with director Siddharth Anand and Deepika Padukone after their hit Pathaan.
The teaser shows a silver-haired SRK on a mysterious island, adding to the hype.
Shukla couldn't help but praise SRK as "great" and "charismatic."