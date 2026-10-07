King Charles and Elton John join Apple's Battersea youth workshop
Entertainment
King Charles and Sir Elton John dropped by a youth music workshop at Apple's headquarters building in the restored Battersea Power Station in southwest London.
The event, put together by the King's Trust and Apple, was all about helping young people build creative skills for today's digital world.
King's Trust celebrates 50 years
The King's Trust, celebrating 50 years of supporting UK youth, teamed up with Apple to highlight how tech is changing creative careers.
Singer-songwriter Skye Newman gave a short performance, while attendees got to meet Apple Music's head of artist services, tools and community, Prophet Guillory, who was praised for his work as a mentor for young people.
The goal? Blending tradition and technology to inspire the next wave of creative talent.