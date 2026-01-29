King Charles III's new documentary drops soon—with rare family moments
Entertainment
Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, narrated by Kate Winslet, premieres February 6, 2026.
The film follows King Charles's lifelong passion for sustainability and features archive and personal footage of him with Princes Harry and William.
Expect a mix of personal footage and global locations—from UK gardens to locations around the globe.
Why should you care?
This isn't just another royal documentary—it gives a rare look at the royal family's real-life moments, like young Harry fly fishing with his dad or William helping on the farm.
Plus, it highlights King Charles's decades-long commitment to protecting nature—something that feels pretty relevant right now.