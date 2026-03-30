SRK's 'King': Dubai shoot canceled amid West Asia conflict?

The upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan , has reportedly undergone a last-minute location change. The team was earlier planning to shoot an elaborate desert action sequence with Anil Kapoor in Dubai. However, due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, director Siddharth Anand has decided to cancel the international schedule and recreate it in Mumbai, reported Mid-Day.

Schedule details Dubai shoot was scrapped for the team's safety A source close to the production revealed that the Dubai schedule was finalized months in advance. "The team had procured the necessary permissions to shoot in the emirate. It was supposed to be a week-long schedule from April 9," they said. However, considering the volatile situation in West Asia, makers chose not to risk their cast and crew's safety by proceeding with this plan.

New location Desert set is now being built in a Mumbai studio The action sequence will now be filmed in a studio in Vile Parle, Mumbai, where the production design team has created a desert landscape. "They've gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set-piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting." The scene will reportedly "open with a chase and culminate in an intense combat sequence."

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