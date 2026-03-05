'Core memory': King on working with '90s music icons

Singer-songwriter and rapper King recently collaborated with some of the most iconic voices of the '90s and early 2000s Hindi music scene, including Shaan, Kumar Sanu ﻿, Shreya Ghoshal , Sunidhi Chauhan , and Rekha Bhardwaj. The project is part of his latest album Raja Hindustani, which pays homage to the 1996 film of the same name starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, King opened up about working with these legends.

Nostalgic tribute 'Wanted these voices that already live in our collective memory' The 30-year-old singer revealed that his album was inspired by the "nostalgia" of the film. He said, "The idea was to create music and a world that feels timeless." "I've grown up listening to all these voices, and I wanted to create a body of work that showcases my love for timeless Indian melodies." "These are artistes whose songs have shaped how we understand love, heartbreak, and longing, so I wanted these voices that already live in our collective memory."

Core memory 'Sanu's approach reminded me why I fell in love...' King also shared his experience of recording with Sanu, calling it a "core memory." He said, "The way he approaches music is so pure and instinctive. It reminded me why I fell in love with music in the first place." He also praised Shaan as one of the "most youthful and charming people" he's ever worked with.

Female vocalists King gushes about Ghoshal, Chauhan, and Bhardwaj King shared his thoughts on working with Ghoshal and Chauhan. He said, "Working with Shreya ma'am was magical. Her control and emotional intelligence are unbelievable." "On the other hand, Sunidhi ma'am is pure fearless energy. She brings power, attitude, and emotion all at once." He also praised Bharadwaj for adding depth to their song, "Her voice doesn't just sing the words, it reveals what's between the words."

