'King' 1st song to drop on SRK's birthday
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his 61st birthday on November 2 with a musical surprise for fans. The first song from his upcoming film King will be released to coincide with the occasion, reported Variety India. This release will give fans their first taste of the movie, with an official trailer coming later.
Song details
Arijit Singh to croon the lead track
The announcement comes after Khan's interaction with fans on X in September, where he addressed a request for a song from the film.
The actor confirmed that Arijit Singh would be singing the lead track and said that the team was waiting for him to add the final touches before its release.
"Arijit Dada is a perfectionist," Khan had said then.
Film details
More about 'King'
King is another collaboration between Khan and director Siddharth Anand, who previously delivered the blockbuster Pathaan.
The film boasts an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma.
It will be released on December 24.