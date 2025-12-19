'King': SRK gears up to shoot high-octane action sequence

Production details

'King' to feature intense action sequences and dramatic confrontations

A source told the portal that Anand and international stunt directors have planned several set pieces for this schedule, which will primarily be shot at Film City, Goregaon. Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who will share screen space with her father for the first time, will also be a part of this schedule. "Shah Rukh has been prepping extensively for this schedule. Stylized action blocks, intense close-combat sequences and dramatic confrontations will be filmed," the source said.