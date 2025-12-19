'King': SRK gears up to shoot high-octane action sequence
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the sets of Siddharth Anand's King on Saturday, December 20, reported Mid-Day. The upcoming schedule will include stylized and high-octane action sequences, apparently making it the most action-packed phase of the film yet. The first look at King was revealed on Khan's birthday on November 2, and that was an unstoppable action feast.
A source told the portal that Anand and international stunt directors have planned several set pieces for this schedule, which will primarily be shot at Film City, Goregaon. Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who will share screen space with her father for the first time, will also be a part of this schedule. "Shah Rukh has been prepping extensively for this schedule. Stylized action blocks, intense close-combat sequences and dramatic confrontations will be filmed," the source said.
The technical teams are reportedly working tirelessly to ensure that the action sequences are shot smoothly. "This schedule requires tight choreography and advanced camera movement. Every action beat is being rehearsed to perfection," added the source. King also features Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.