King's 'Carrie' 1st TV series arrives on Prime Video
Entertainment
Stephen King's iconic novel Carrie is getting its first-ever TV series, premiering on Prime Video October 7.
Directed by Mike Flannagan, this eight-episode adaptation brings the classic horror story to a new generation.
Howell plays 'Carrie' discovering telekinetic powers
Summer H. Howell stars as Carrie White, a teen navigating bullying and her strict mom (played by Samantha Sloyan) while discovering her telekinetic powers.
The show promises a modern take on power, revenge, and standing up for yourself, all with some familiar King-style chills.