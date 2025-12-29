Kiran Rao shares health update after appendix surgery
What's the story
Filmmaker Kiran Rao, the ex-wife of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, recently underwent appendix surgery. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share her experience and express gratitude to the medical team at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. She also thanked her friends and family for their support during this time. The post was accompanied by a series of photos from her hospital stay.
Instagram update
Rao's post detailed her hospital experience
Rao's Instagram post featured a glimpse of her hospital room view, a selfie with temporarily swollen lips (due to an allergic reaction), and her name on the hospital ID tag. In the caption, she wrote, "Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026 when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down." "Immense gratitude for modern medicine (still can't understand how that whole 12mm diameter appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter)."
Post-surgery reflections
Rao's gratitude and hopes for the new year
Rao also expressed gratitude toward her surgeon Dr. Kayomarz Kapadia, and the entire surgical team. She also thanked her friends and family who visited her during this time. "Well, I've been discharged, and I'm back home, ready to ease myself into the new year," she wrote in the caption. Rao added that she hopes 2026 will be kind, fun, full of love - "AND BETTER AQI - for all."