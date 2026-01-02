Next Article
Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha go Insta-official with their relationship
Entertainment
Actors Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha, known for Four More Shots Please!, kicked off 2026 by confirming they're together.
They shared cozy photos on Instagram with the caption, "A picture is worth a thousand words #happynewyear happy2026 everyone (sic)," finally putting months of rumors to rest.
Fans show love; Kulhari moves forward
The announcement got a warm response from friends and fans—actor Maanvi Gagroo chimed in with, "Happy new year lovelies." Fans had been picking up hints since last November.
Before this, Kulhari was married to Saahil Sehgal; they separated amicably in 2021. Now, she is in a relationship with her co-star.