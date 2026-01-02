Sudhir Mishra backs Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' as debates swirl
Aditya Dhar's latest film Dhurandhar, which dropped in December 2025, is making waves—not just for its box office run but also for the chatter online.
While some on social media have called it propaganda, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra stepped up to praise its technical brilliance and immersive world-building.
He credits Dhar's direction and sharp visuals for pulling viewers right into the story.
Big numbers, big debates—and a sequel coming soon
Dhurandhar has smashed it at the box office with ₹739 crore in India and over ₹1,117 crore worldwide.
The film follows an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi's networks and touches on real-life events like the IC-814 hijacking and 2008 Mumbai attacks—sparking plenty of political debate.
This is just part one: a sequel drops March 19, 2026.
The acting is terrific, and the casting, including the minor parts, is bang on.