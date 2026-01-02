Sudhir Mishra backs Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' as debates swirl

Big numbers, big debates—and a sequel coming soon

Dhurandhar has smashed it at the box office with ₹739 crore in India and over ₹1,117 crore worldwide.

The film follows an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi's networks and touches on real-life events like the IC-814 hijacking and 2008 Mumbai attacks—sparking plenty of political debate.

This is just part one: a sequel drops March 19, 2026.

The acting is terrific, and the casting, including the minor parts, is bang on.