'Chakor Ban' is currently in production

Kirti Kulhari to play 'layered negative role' in 'Chakor Ban'

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:50 pm Feb 26, 202604:50 pm

What's the story

Actor Kirti Kulhari, known for her roles in Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Four More Shots Please!, started filming for her upcoming project Chakor Ban last year. The film is the directorial debut of Rakesh Sain. According to a report by Variety India, Kulhari will be seen in a "layered negative role" in this movie.