Kirti Kulhari to play 'layered negative role' in 'Chakor Ban'
What's the story
Actor Kirti Kulhari, known for her roles in Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Four More Shots Please!, started filming for her upcoming project Chakor Ban last year. The film is the directorial debut of Rakesh Sain. According to a report by Variety India, Kulhari will be seen in a "layered negative role" in this movie.
Director's background
What to know about 'Chakor Ban' director Sain
Sain has spent over 20 years working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan as an assistant and associate director. He has worked on films like Ek Hasina Thi, Agent Vinod, Badlapur, Andhadhun, and Merry Christmas. Chakor Ban marks his first venture into direction after directing the segment Nano So Phobia in the 2020 anthology film Zindagi inShort. Meanwhile, Kulhari recently completed shooting for her debut feature film Kinare under her production company Kintsukuroi Films.
Film updates
Kulhari's upcoming film 'Kinare'
Kinare, written and helmed by Akbar Azam Quadri, is currently in post-production. The film also stars Ravi Taneja, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Alka Amin. Meanwhile, details about Chakor Ban are still under wraps, but its unusual title has piqued the interest of fans.