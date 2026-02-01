OTT: When, where to watch Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar...2'

LOADING...
It was released in December 2025

By Isha Sharma
Feb 01, 2026
01:58 pm
What's the story

The much-awaited comedy sequel, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, featuring comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, is all set for its digital premiere. The film was released in theaters on December 12, 2025. It will now be available for streaming on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026, reported OTTPlay. The movie is a sequel to the popular film of the same name released in 2015.

Film synopsis

About 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'

The sequel follows the life of Mohan (Sharma), who finds himself in a chaotic situation over his multiple marriages to women belonging to different faiths. The first part was directed by Abbas-Mustan and featured an ensemble cast including Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, and Varun Sharma. The sequel was helmed by Anukalp Goswami.

Cast

'Kis Kisko...2' cast and Sharma's next movie

The sequel also stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Sushant Singh, and Ayesha Khan in key roles. Released amid high expectations, it received mixed to negative reviews and failed at the box office. Up next, Sharma will be seen in Dadi Ki Shaadi, co-starring Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in her film debut.

