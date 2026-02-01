It was released in December 2025

OTT: When, where to watch Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar...2'

By Isha Sharma 01:58 pm Feb 01, 202601:58 pm

What's the story

The much-awaited comedy sequel, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, featuring comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, is all set for its digital premiere. The film was released in theaters on December 12, 2025. It will now be available for streaming on JioHotstar from February 6, 2026, reported OTTPlay. The movie is a sequel to the popular film of the same name released in 2015.