Next Article
'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' re-release canceled last minute
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma's comedy hit, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, was all set for a big-screen comeback, but the re-release got called off just a day before its January 9 date.
The sudden decision left fans disappointed and looking for answers.
Distribution issues behind the cancelation
The distributor, Star Studio18, had promised a wide release on 500 screens but could only lock down about half that number—and with awkward showtimes.
This didn't sit well with Venus, the production house, so they pulled the plug on January 8.
Still a fan favorite
Even though the re-release isn't happening, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 remains loved for its humor and cast—fans just have to enjoy it off the big screen for now.