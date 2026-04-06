Kishan returns in 'Maamla Legal Hai' Season 2 on Netflix
Entertainment
Ravi Kishan returns for Season two of Maamla Legal Hai, now streaming on Netflix.
This time, his character VD Tyagi has swapped his seat at Patparganj District Court, but don't worry, his unpredictable antics and quirky dance moves are still very much part of the fun.
Kishan builds Tyagi from everyday people
Kishan says he builds Tyagi from people he observes every day, making the character feel authentic and layered.
"I feel like I carry many characters within me, always ready to come out," he said.
The writers have woven Kishan's insights into the story, giving the show a relatable vibe that made Season one a hit with both critics and fans.