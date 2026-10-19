Kishan urges strict punishment after Shroff's car shooting in Mumbai
Entertainment
Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan is urging strict punishment for those who fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, an incident that left the actor's driver injured.
The shooting happened as Tiger was leaving a private event in Juhu, and Kishan called it a "serious" matter, saying he trusts Maharashtra Police to act fast.
Two arrested, Shinde promises strong action
Police have already arrested two men from Haryana and detained a juvenile from Bihar in Rajasthan.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger after the attack, promising strong action.
Kishan described Tiger as "a very innocent person," adding that he hopes for a thorough investigation.