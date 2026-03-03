'Kiss of the Spider Woman' streaming on Lionsgate Play: Details
The musical drama "Kiss of the Spider Woman," directed by Bill Condon, is making its streaming debut on Lionsgate Play from March 6.
Originally set in 1983 Argentina and released in theaters last October, the film dives into the lives of two prisoners dealing with political chaos and their own personal struggles.
Story and cast details
The plot centers on Molina (Tonatiuh), who's pressured to spy on his cellmate Valentin (Diego Luna), but as they're stuck together, an unexpected bond forms.
Jennifer Lopez appears as Aurora in a side story.
The film features a screenplay by Terrence McNally and Manuel Puig, with stylish visuals from Tobias A. Schliessler and editing by Brian A. Kates.
Bruno Bichir and Josefina Scaglione round out the cast.