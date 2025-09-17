'Kiss' to release in theaters on September 19

Cast and crew of the film

This film marks choreographer Sathish Krishnan's first time directing. The cast features familiar faces like VTV Ganesh, RJ Vijay, Kalyan Master, and Rao Ramesh. Plus, Vijay Sethupathi has lent his voice to the project.

With Harish Kannan on cinematography, RC Pranav editing, and Jen Martin composing music, the team is stacked.

The big-screen debut is set—now everyone's waiting to hear about its OTT release plans.