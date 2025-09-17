'Kiss' to release in theaters on September 19
Heads up, romantic drama fans: Kiss, starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, is hitting theaters on September 19, 2025.
The story follows a musician who discovers he can predict couples' futures just by their kisses, which really shakes up his views on love.
It's releasing alongside Vijay Antony's Shakthi Thirumagan and Thandakaaranyam.
Cast and crew of the film
This film marks choreographer Sathish Krishnan's first time directing. The cast features familiar faces like VTV Ganesh, RJ Vijay, Kalyan Master, and Rao Ramesh. Plus, Vijay Sethupathi has lent his voice to the project.
With Harish Kannan on cinematography, RC Pranav editing, and Jen Martin composing music, the team is stacked.
The big-screen debut is set—now everyone's waiting to hear about its OTT release plans.