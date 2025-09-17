Vaani Kapoor: Sometimes, I think, 'Not an eye-candy role again'
Vaani Kapoor, fresh off her OTT debut with Mandala Murders, says she's ready for roles that go beyond being "just an eye-candy."
In her words: "Sometimes, when I'm just sitting in a narration, I think, 'Come on! Not an eye-candy role once again.'" She wants to play characters with real depth and substance.
On why female narratives are important
In Mandala Murders, Vaani plays Rea Thomas—a detective investigating cult-linked murders in Uttar Pradesh.
She reflected on how icons like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi led strong female stories in the '80s and '90s.
There was a moment when it went off track but now it's coming back to substantial female narratives, she shared.
Vaani's hopes for more action roles
After action-packed projects like War and Mandala Murders, Vaani's hoping for more tough roles—and even dreams of teaming up with Katrina Kaif or Anushka Sharma for action films.
She especially misses seeing Anushka Sharma on screen, saying she is a very authentic and real actor.