Vaani Kapoor: Sometimes, I think, 'Not an eye-candy role again' Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Vaani Kapoor, fresh off her OTT debut with Mandala Murders, says she's ready for roles that go beyond being "just an eye-candy."

In her words: "Sometimes, when I'm just sitting in a narration, I think, 'Come on! Not an eye-candy role once again.'" She wants to play characters with real depth and substance.