Kloss honors Swift at Madison Square Garden star studded wedding
Entertainment
Karlie Kloss turned heads at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding in Madison Square Garden, rocking a gold Tove dress and a bold red lip, a clear tribute to Swift's signature style.
The guest list was stacked, with celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lopez all showing up for the big day.
Park credits Vanngo lip for Kloss
Kloss's makeup artist Soo Park shared that her standout lip came from Hung Vanngo Beauty (the "Red Carpet Red" lipstick and "Vanngo Red" liner), known for its rich color and staying power.
She finished the look with under $200 Femme LA Sicilian Slippers, sandals also spotted on Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie Grainge.