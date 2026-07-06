Kloss honors Swift at Madison Square Garden star studded wedding

Park credits Vanngo lip for Kloss

Kloss's makeup artist Soo Park shared that her standout lip came from Hung Vanngo Beauty (the "Red Carpet Red" lipstick and "Vanngo Red" liner), known for its rich color and staying power.

She finished the look with under $200 Femme LA Sicilian Slippers, sandals also spotted on Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie Grainge.