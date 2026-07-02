Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce invite Knicks players to grand wedding
What's the story
The upcoming wedding of pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce is set to be a star-studded affair. According to Page Six, the couple has invited "the starting lineup for the Knicks," including players like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. The ceremony will take place at Madison Square Garden (MSG), where over 1,000 guests are expected to attend.
Knicks connection
Swift's support for the Knicks
Swift has a long-standing relationship with the New York Knicks. She was spotted at one of their games last month, cheering so loudly that she struggled to deliver her speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony the next night. The singer later explained her raspy voice by saying, "I was lucky enough to go to a Knicks game last night."
Celebrity courtside
Swift at the NBA Finals
Swift was also spotted courtside during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the Knicks made a historic 29-point comeback. She wore a blue and orange "Stevie Knicks" T-shirt and was accompanied by friends Este Haim and Alana Haim, as well as Mariska Hargitay from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Meanwhile, the wedding is expected to be attended by other celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid, and some of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates.