Knight to scale down performances after more than 75 years
Entertainment
Gladys Knight, the singer, just announced she's scaling down her live performances after more than 75 years.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared her excitement about "transitioning into the next stage" of life and thanked fans for their support.
She reassured everyone she hopes to see them "on the road" soon.
Knight plans more family time
Knight says she's looking forward to spending more time with her husband, William McDowell, and their big family: 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
This comes after a busy 2025 "The Queens Tour" with Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills.
While her son claimed touring was tough on her health, Knight made it clear she's "healthy and happy," enjoying life with loved ones.