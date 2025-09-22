'Knives Out 3' gets release date, title: 'Wake Up Dead Man'
"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" is the third film in the Knives Out series, with Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc.
Written and directed by Rian Johnson, it lands in select US theaters on November 26, 2025, and streams globally on Netflix from December 12, 2025.
Where to watch 'Knives Out 3'
Catch it first in a limited theatrical release in select US cinemas this November. Otherwise, you can stream it on Netflix globally just a couple weeks later.
Cast and plot of the upcoming film
This chapter follows Blanc as he investigates a mysterious death within a tight-knit religious community, where Monsignor Jefferson Wicks is a prominent figure.
The cast is stacked—Josh O'Connor plays Father Jud Duplenticy, joined by Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, and more.