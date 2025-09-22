'Knives Out 3' gets release date, title: 'Wake Up Dead Man' Entertainment Sep 22, 2025

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" is the third film in the Knives Out series, with Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, it lands in select US theaters on November 26, 2025, and streams globally on Netflix from December 12, 2025.