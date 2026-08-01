Knowings, 46, dies after asthma attack, family withdrew life support
Entertainment
Sad news for Nickelodeon fans: Christy Knowings, who was on All That from 1997 to 2000, died at 46.
She suffered an asthma attack and was put on life support in Los Angeles last Friday, but her family made the tough decision to let her go on Tuesday.
Knowings performed on 'All That' 1997-2000
Knowings played memorable characters alongside Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, and Kenan Thompson from 1997 to 2000.
She later appeared on Sesame Street with her twin brother and even released a song in 2020.
Her passing comes after fellow All That alum Kianna Underwood died in a tragic accident, reminding fans how much this cast shaped childhood memories.