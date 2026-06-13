Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Knox ditches dad's surname

Ongoing conflict

Ongoing feud between Jolie and Pitt

The name change is the latest development in the ongoing feud between Jolie and Pitt. A source told the outlet that Jolie "seems quite pleased with herself about the total success of her long-standing, intense, deliberate effort to alienate her children from their father." However, another source claimed, "Angelina participated in years of family therapy with Brad and the children for everyone to try to heal after the events that led her to file for divorce."