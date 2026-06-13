Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Knox ditches dad's surname
What's the story
Knox, the youngest son of Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has dropped "Pitt" from his name, confirmed Page Six. The teenager, who graduated from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles earlier this month, used the name "Knox Jolie" on his high school diploma. This change comes amid a long-standing family feud between his parents and follows similar decisions made by several of his siblings.
Graduation celebration
Knox celebrated his graduation with family
Knox celebrated his graduation with Jolie, his older brother Pax (22), older sister Zahara (21), and twin sister Vivienne. In a video from the ceremony, he was seen dropping an F-bomb during his speech. "Tonight, I'm gonna be fighting at Total Sonic Knockout 5 at 12:45am so catch me," he told the crowd before adding, "I'm gonna knock 'em the f--k out. Let's go!"
Ongoing conflict
Ongoing feud between Jolie and Pitt
The name change is the latest development in the ongoing feud between Jolie and Pitt. A source told the outlet that Jolie "seems quite pleased with herself about the total success of her long-standing, intense, deliberate effort to alienate her children from their father." However, another source claimed, "Angelina participated in years of family therapy with Brad and the children for everyone to try to heal after the events that led her to file for divorce."
Sibling changes
Siblings Zahara, Shiloh, Maddox also dropped 'Pitt'
Knox's name change follows a pattern set by his siblings. On Tuesday, June 9, Zahara filed paperwork to change her name to Zahara Jolie. In 2024, Knox's older sister Shiloh successfully petitioned a Los Angeles court to legally remove "Pitt" from her last name after turning 18. Last month, their older brother Maddox also filed legal documents seeking to drop "Pitt" from his last name for personal reasons.
Divorce details
Pitt and Jolie finalized their divorce in 2024
Pitt, 62, finalized his long-running divorce from Jolie in December 2024 after more than eight years of legal proceedings. Jolie had filed for divorce in September 2016. Despite their split, the couple has continued to co-parent their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.