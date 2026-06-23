Ko and Kreppel announce birth of 2nd child on Instagram
Entertainment
Cody Ko and his wife Kelsey Kreppel just became parents again!
They announced their second child with a sweet Instagram photo, Cody holding their son Otis (born in 2024), and Kelsey cradling the newborn.
The caption summed it up: "First month as a family of 4 ."
Son Otis wore 'Big brother' shirt
For their pregnancy reveal back in February, they had Otis wear a Big Brother shirt at dinner with Kelsey's family, a nod to how Kelsey's parents once announced her birth.
They waited to tell Cody's parents face-to-face, showing just how excited they were for this new chapter.
Ko and Kreppel enjoying parenthood
Both Cody and Kelsey said it's the best feeling, and they're loving watching Otis step into his big brother role.