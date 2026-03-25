Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder resigns over sexual harassment complaint
Entertainment
Bose Krishnamachari, co-founder and president of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, has resigned following a sexual harassment complaint from a woman employee.
She accused him of making inappropriate comments and unwanted physical contact in December 2025.
Krishnamachari denies allegations, will take legal action
The foundation's chairperson confirmed the complaint played a role in Krishnamachari's resignation, though it was officially cited as "family reasons." Krishnamachari denies all allegations and says he will take legal action.
Meanwhile, he has been named art, design, and cultural curator of Kochi. Artist Jitish Kallat is now handling curator selection for the next Biennale.
The organization has faced similar issues before: co-founder Riyas Komu resigned over misconduct claims in 2018.