Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder resigns over sexual harassment complaint

Krishnamachari denies allegations, will take legal action

The foundation's chairperson confirmed the complaint played a role in Krishnamachari's resignation, though it was officially cited as "family reasons." Krishnamachari denies all allegations and says he will take legal action.

Meanwhile, he has been named art, design, and cultural curator of Kochi. Artist Jitish Kallat is now handling curator selection for the next Biennale.

The organization has faced similar issues before: co-founder Riyas Komu resigned over misconduct claims in 2018.