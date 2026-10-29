'Koffee With Karan' mention of 'peddi' questions Kapoor-Dhawan pairing
Entertainment
Koffee With Karan Season nine's latest episode, featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has set off some online chatter.
Karan Johar brought up Janhvi's recent Peddi incident, which got viewers questioning her pairing with Dhawan.
Some fans on Reddit even guessed that Johar mentioned it now to set the stage for a deeper conversation in the next episode.
Dhawan shifted film, Kapoor called draining
The episode also revealed an earlier fallout between Johar and Dhawan over clashing film release dates. Things got tense until Dhawan agreed to shift his film and helped patch things up.
Janhvi opened up about how tough this was for her, saying it felt emotionally difficult, and called the whole experience emotionally draining.