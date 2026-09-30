'Koffee With Karan' S9 returns October 14 Johar bows out
Koffee With Karan is coming back for its ninth and final season on October 14.
Hosted by Karan Johar since 2004, the show has been a go-to for unfiltered celebrity chats and those iconic rapid-fire rounds.
In a heartfelt video, Johar announced this will be the last season, sharing how much the show and its fans have meant to him.
Johar credits father, guest rumors persist
Johar shared that the idea for the show started with a chat with his dad, and over time it became a pop culture staple, introducing buzzwords like "nepo" and sparking plenty of trending moments.
The guest list for this final run is still under wraps, but rumors include Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika Mandanna.
Fans can expect one last round of memorable moments before saying goodbye to an iconic era of TV.