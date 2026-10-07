'Koffee With Karan 9': KJo invites celebs for last season

In the promo, Johar is seen on a phone call where he says, "You heard it right. It is going to be my last season of Koffee with Karan. I'm not acting, I'm not pretending. It is my last."

He keeps calling or receiving calls from different people.

To one caller, he says, "Thank you for asking, but I haven't invited you for 8 seasons, so... I don't plan to invite you for the 9th."