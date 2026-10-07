'Koffee With Karan 9': KJo invites celebs for last season
What's the story
The ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan is just around the corner, and host Karan Johar has teased the upcoming guest list in a new promo. While he didn't reveal any names, he did confirm that cricketers won't be joining him on the iconic couch this time (we don't know if he is serious, though). The show will premiere on October 14 on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.
Promo details
This will be the last season of 'KWK'
In the promo, Johar is seen on a phone call where he says, "You heard it right. It is going to be my last season of Koffee with Karan. I'm not acting, I'm not pretending. It is my last."
He keeps calling or receiving calls from different people.
To one caller, he says, "Thank you for asking, but I haven't invited you for 8 seasons, so... I don't plan to invite you for the 9th."
Show finale
'Last 'Koffee' is going to be very different...or is it?'
Johar also teased viewers about how controversial this final season could be.
The promo ended with him saying, "Darling, it's my last season of Koffee with Karan. Why would I do anything controversial?" But he winked after the call.
The caption accompanying the promo read, "Conjecture on the street is that the last koffee is going to be very different...or is it? Koffee with Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub On JioHotstar."
Guest speculations
Rumored guests for 'KWK' S09
The new promo has left fans curious about the celebrity guests.
Speculations suggest that Salman Khan, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are some of the rumored guests for Johar's chat show.
However, there's still no confirmed guest list.