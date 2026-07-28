Kohli and Sharma buy Versova Godrej Skyshore apartment for ₹18.29cr

This isn't their first splashy buy: Kohli also owns a massive house in Gurugram worth ₹80 crore (think private pool and gym), plus over five acres of land in Alibaug bought for nearly ₹38 crore.

In 2022, they added an eight-acre Alibaug property on which they later built a villa and temperature-controlled pool for around ₹19 crore.

Fun fact: actor Tabu is also their neighbor at Godrej Skyshore, having bought her own apartment there for ₹10 crore.