Kohli and Sharma buy Versova Godrej Skyshore apartment for ₹18.29cr
Entertainment
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma just picked up a stunning sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Versova for ₹18.29 crore.
The place sits in the Godrej Skyshore project, offers 2,644 square feet of living space, an extra 316 square feet of exclusive area, and comes with three parking spots, pretty luxe!
Kohli and Sharma own luxury properties
This isn't their first splashy buy: Kohli also owns a massive house in Gurugram worth ₹80 crore (think private pool and gym), plus over five acres of land in Alibaug bought for nearly ₹38 crore.
In 2022, they added an eight-acre Alibaug property on which they later built a villa and temperature-controlled pool for around ₹19 crore.
Fun fact: actor Tabu is also their neighbor at Godrej Skyshore, having bought her own apartment there for ₹10 crore.